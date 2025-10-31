WhatsApp introduces passkey encryption for chat backups

ADVERTISEMENT
WhatsApp has introduced a new layer of security for its users by enabling passkey-based encryption for chat backups. The feature, which began rolling out on Thursday, allows users to protect their backup data using their phone’s existing authentication methods — such as fingerprint, face recognition, or screen lock — instead of relying on a password or manually stored 64-digit encryption key.
The update enhances WhatsApp’s long-standing end-to-end encryption system, which ensures that personal messages and calls remain private. Until now, users had to manually create and remember a separate password or key to encrypt their backups stored on Google Drive or iCloud.
With the new passkey system, encryption is directly linked to the device’s built-in security settings, making the process simpler and more secure. Users can now lock and restore backups with a single tap or glance, ensuring privacy even if the phone is lost or replaced.
The feature is being rolled out gradually and will become available to all users over the coming weeks. To enable it, users can navigate to Settings → Chats → Chat Backup → End-to-End Encrypted Backup within the WhatsApp app.
According to WhatsApp, each message remains protected with a unique digital key, ensuring that only the sender and recipient can access its contents — even WhatsApp itself cannot view them. The system works automatically, without requiring any manual setup.
The same encryption protocol applies to messages sent to business accounts, though WhatsApp notes that how those messages are handled depends on each business’s own data policies. Once a message is received, businesses may allow employees or third-party vendors to view or process chats, and in some cases, may use the data for targeted advertising on Meta’s platforms.