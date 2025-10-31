YouTube rolls out AI-powered ‘Super Resolution’ to sharpen low-quality videos on Smart TVs

ADVERTISEMENT
YouTube has unveiled a new AI-powered ‘Super Resolution’ feature designed to automatically enhance low-quality videos on smart TVs. The tool will initially focus on upscaling videos below 1080p to high-definition quality, with future plans to extend support for 4K resolution upscaling.
The feature uses artificial intelligence to analyse and enhance video quality in real time, giving older or lower-resolution uploads a crisper, more detailed appearance on larger screens.
Importantly, both creators and viewers will retain control over this enhancement. Creators can opt out of the AI upscaling entirely, while viewers can toggle between the original and enhanced versions under settings, where ‘Super Resolution’ will be clearly labelled.
YouTube assured creators that original video files and resolutions will remain untouched, preserving the integrity of uploads.
In addition to the AI upscaling feature, YouTube is also allowing creators to upload high-quality thumbnails of up to 50 megapixels, a significant leap from the previous 2MP limit. The company says this will enable ‘stunning 4K-resolution thumbnails’ for videos.
YouTube is further testing larger video upload limits with select creators, aiming to support higher-quality original uploads, though no rollout timeline has been confirmed.
Highlighting the importance of television as a growing platform, YouTube said, “The TV screen is our fastest-growing surface, and we remain committed to delivering features that make creator content shine.”
Additionally, the company is tweaking video discovery on TVs — when users search from a creator’s channel page, videos from that channel will now appear higher in search results, helping protect creator visibility amidst a flood of content.