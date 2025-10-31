Tata Motors’ commercial vehicles arm renamed Tata Motors Ltd

Tata Motors on Friday announced another key step in its vehicle business demerger, stating that its commercial vehicles subsidiary, TML Commercial Vehicles Limited (TMLCV), has been renamed Tata Motors Limited. Earlier this month, the automaker informed that its passenger vehicles business had been renamed Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited, marking a structural realignment within the group.

The reorganisation is part of Tata Motors’ plan to split its operations into two independently listed entities—one housing the passenger vehicles business, including electric vehicles and Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), and the other housing the commercial vehicles business. The restructuring received approval under Sections 230–232 of the Companies Act, 2013, and was sanctioned by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Mumbai Bench, through orders dated August 25, 2025, and September 10, 2025.

Under the approved scheme, Tata Motors shareholders will receive a 1:1 share entitlement, meaning that each shareholder will be allotted one share in the new commercial vehicles company for every Tata Motors share held, leaving overall ownership unchanged but split across two separately tradable stocks. The demerger took legal effect on October 1, 2025, with October 14, 2025, set as the record date for entitlement to the new commercial-vehicle shares.