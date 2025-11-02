Santro to Thums Up: Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic ad Journey through decades of stardom

ADVERTISEMENT
As Shah Rukh Khan turns 60, the actor’s career isn’t just a chronicle of cinematic triumphs it’s also a story told through advertising. From the charming car salesman of the 1990s to the suave megastar of the digital era, Khan’s endorsements mirror India’s consumer evolution and the enduring appeal of its biggest movie star.
Here are campaigns that trace the arc of brand SRK — each marking a chapter in his transformation from aspirational newcomer to cultural institution.
1. Hyundai Santro – Late 1990s onwards
Hyundai’s entry into India needed a relatable face, and Shah Rukh Khan was the perfect fit. His warmth and accessibility helped make the Santro a household name, establishing him as the “brand whisperer” for India’s growing middle class. The ad marked SRK’s first long-term corporate partnership — one that still endures, 25 years later.
2. Pepsi - “Yeh Dil Maange More”
Long before “King Khan” became a brand unto himself, SRK was the face of youth culture in the late ’90s. In Pepsi’s now-legendary “Yeh Dil Maange More” campaign, he captured the energy of a generation craving more — from life, love, and pop culture. This was SRK at his most relatable — young, rebellious, and aspirational. The line went on to become one of Indian advertising’s most iconic slogans.
The Pepsi association continued...
Nokia – “Connecting People”
Before smartphones ruled the market, Nokia was the symbol of tech aspiration. With SRK as its face, the brand used his pan-Indian appeal to make mobile connectivity feel both modern and personal. It reflected India’s digital awakening and SRK’s rise as a tech-savvy global icon.
Lux – “Har Star Lucky Star”
In a subversive twist, Khan starred in a beauty soap commercial surrounded by Bollywood heroines. It playfully challenged gender norms and cemented his comfort with self-parody at a time when most male stars avoided such roles. The campaign showed how SRK could embody sophistication and humor—qualities that made brands trust his versatility.
Cadbury Celebrations – “My Ad”
In this emotionally charged campaign, Cadbury turned SRK into a virtual brand ambassador for small businesses — his digital likeness promoting neighborhood stores during the festive season. A turning point in advertising technology and empathy; SRK became both message and medium.
Thums Up – “Toofan”
After years of staying away from soda brands, Khan’s return to the category was all adrenaline. The high-octane spot, packed with action stunts, played on his superstar persona while reinforcing Thums Up’s “bold” identity. The campaign coincided with SRK’s cinematic comeback, linking his personal resurgence to the brand’s ruggedness.