Making of Brand Aryan Khan: Between legacy pressure and entrepreneurial precision

When Aryan Khan stepped into the public eye again - this time not as Shah Rukh Khan’s son or a tabloid headline, but as a creator, entrepreneur, and face of a multi-category luxury venture - it was clear that this was no ordinary star-kid relaunch. This was a calculated, brand-first resurrection.

From the ashes of controversy to the glare of a Netflix premiere and the gleam of D’yavol bottles and streetwear drops, Aryan Khan’s comeback isn’t just personal; it’s a case study in modern brand strategy.

“Aryan Khan has arrived — and how!” exclaims brand expert Harish Bijoor, Founder of Harish Bijoor Consults. “His launch has been a carefully orchestrated one with the 'Bads of Bollywood'. His choice of OTT as a debut medium is a clever one. Today, the small screen is the bigger screen, and Aryan dominates this format with a Bollywood-style entry.”

But behind the cinematic flair lies something deeper - a deliberate repositioning. Smita Khanna Kithania, CEO of Newton Consulting India, calls Aryan’s approach “a masterclass in strategic differentiation.”

Instead of chasing his father’s towering cinematic legacy, Aryan swerved sharply into a different lane - as founder of D’yavol, a luxury collective spanning premium spirits, fashion, and creative content.

“By pivoting to entrepreneur-auteur rather than actor, Aryan fundamentally shifted the public’s focus from inherited talent to demonstrable output,” says Khanna. “He turned the risk of nepotism into a controlled launch catalyst.”

Indeed, his restrained public persona- rare interviews, limited appearances, no social-media oversharing is no accident.

“This scarcity is strategic,” Khanna adds. “It compels attention to his professional output - luxury products, design, and direction - rather than his personal life. He’s turning mystique into marketing currency.”

From Controversy to Credibility

The shadow of the 2021 Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) case- when Aryan Khan was detained in a high-profile drug probe looms over every mention of his name. For some, it was an early setback; for others, the making of a more resilient personal brand.

“The NCB case could have destroyed his public image,” notes Samit Sinha, Founder of Alchemist Brand Consulting. “Instead, Aryan’s response - silence, dignity, and focus became his greatest strength. His comeback reflects self-belief and courage. It’s the opposite of reactionary celebrity behavior.”

In marketing terms, what Smita Khanna calls the “Phoenix Phase” of brand Aryan was executed not through crisis statements, but through visible, creative, and entrepreneurial competence. D’yavol’s sleek, global aesthetic and limited-edition appeal served as proof points of discipline, taste, and strategic thinking.

That credibility was cemented when Aryan made his OTT debut with The Bads of Bollywood on Netflix.

“The line ‘There can be many stars, but there is only one Asmaan’ is almost meta,” says Dhananjay Bapat, Associate Professor, IIM Raipur. “It’s Aryan reclaiming his narrative- with wit, irony, and control.”

Yet, Bapat warns that personal brand-building under such legacies remains complicated. “He’s working with mixed brand associations - legacy, controversy, and performance. For Aryan, maintaining this equilibrium demands consistent delivery and evolving communication. The expectations from the audience are not just high, they’re historic.”

The Brands Universe

If the goal was to make “Brand Aryan” synonymous with creative sophistication, the execution has been textbook. D’yavol isn’t just a label; it’s a lifestyle statement that merges design, exclusivity, and cultural aspiration.

“Aryan’s portfolio across luxury spirits, streetwear, and content creation is not dilution - it’s amplification,” says Khanna. “It’s a 360-degree brand stewardship model.” Each vertical, she explains, reinforces the others: the fashion line embodies his aesthetic, the spirits line sells his taste, and his directorial work gives narrative context. “His OTT content even integrates D’yavol organically, turning his art into an advertising platform - without overt commercialization.”

This is not mere diversification; it’s a brand ecosystem. Every product, post, and project feeds into a singular, high-concept identity: edgy luxury, artistic precision, and strategic scarcity.

Abhishek Chakraborty, Head of Brand at Oriflame India, agrees. “Aryan’s marketing is a masterclass in controlled hype. The synergy between SRK’s marketing prowess and Aryan’s aesthetic precision creates a unified narrative - aspirational, elite, yet emotionally grounded.”

The D’yavol aesthetic - black, bold, minimalist - is designed not to scream, but to whisper sophistication. Limited drops, cryptic posts, and cinematic campaign videos elevate it from brand to cultural artifact. “He’s effectively building India’s first homegrown luxury collective that looks global and feels personal,” says Chakraborty.

Between Legacy, Independence and Lack of Mass Appeal

Of course, the ghost of legacy hovers over every move. Can Aryan ever truly step out of Shah Rukh Khan’s shadow?

“It’s both a blessing and a burden,” says Sinha. “Legacy gives him access, but it also magnifies every misstep. What’s remarkable is that he’s consciously creating separation - building a brand that’s SRK-adjacent, not SRK-dependent.”

Harish Bijoor puts it bluntly: “Aryan’s not borrowing his father’s brand; he’s benchmarking against it.”

That’s not to say the Khan empire doesn’t cross-pollinate. SRK’s appearances in D’yavol campaigns lend instant credibility and social buzz but the brand voice remains distinctly Aryan’s: moody, minimal, modern. “The father amplifies visibility,” Khanna says, “but the son defines value.”

For all its sleek packaging and global appeal, one question persists: how much of India’s youth can really connect with Aryan Khan’s rarefied world?

Khanna calls it a “Brand Salience Schism.”

His ultra-premium positioning resonates with affluent, urban audiences but risks alienating the aspirational middle tier - the millions who admire but can’t access him. “His deliberate mystique, while elegant, limits relatability,” she says. “The youth want authenticity and interaction. Silence can’t substitute for connection forever.”

Sinha agrees. “Right now, Aryan’s strongest resonance is with the urban elite. His next challenge will be bridging the mass gap not by lowering standards, but by expanding touchpoints.”

How might that look? Experts suggest the creation of a sub-brand - perhaps an “accessible luxury” vertical or creative collaboration that translates his aesthetic into a wider, more inclusive offering. “He doesn’t have to go mass,” Khanna adds, “just meaningful.”