No more ‘Sir ji’ culture: Marico Chairman Harsh Mariwala says real respect is when people speak freely

ADVERTISEMENT
Marico Chairman and author Harsh Mariwala has shared a powerful reflection on how India’s workplace culture has evolved — from a rigid, hierarchical “Sir ji” era to one defined by openness, authenticity, and mutual respect.
In a recent LinkedIn post, Mariwala recalled that when he started Marico, the professional environment across most Indian workplaces was one of unquestioned authority. “Everyone came from a ‘Sir ji’ culture. No one questioned decisions. You listened, agreed, and executed,” he wrote, adding that “questioning a senior was seen as defiance.”
But over the decades, he said, a new generation of professionals transformed this landscape. “They asked questions, shared opinions, and spoke their minds freely. Many began addressing their seniors by first name instead of ‘Sir’,” Mariwala noted.
Initially, he admitted, it took him time to adjust to this cultural shift — but he came to see it as progress, not disrespect. “They were not being disrespectful. They were being authentic,” he said.
Now, at 74, Mariwala says he appreciates when a young colleague addresses him simply as “Harsh.” “It feels good in a way,” he wrote. “It tells me they are comfortable enough to share their thoughts openly. That is the kind of culture we worked hard to build at Marico.”
He concluded his post by defining what true leadership means today: “Creating an environment where people feel heard, valued, and trusted to challenge ideas. That is how organisations grow.”
Mariwala’s reflection has resonated widely on LinkedIn, striking a chord with professionals who have witnessed India’s gradual shift from hierarchical deference to a more collaborative, idea-driven workplace ethos.