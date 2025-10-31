How to avail free Google AI Pro access after Google partners with Reliance Jio

ADVERTISEMENT
Google has entered into a strategic partnership with Mukesh Ambani–led Reliance Industries to offer free access to its AI Pro subscription for millions of Jio users in India.
The collaboration, announced on Thursday, will see Google’s premium AI Pro plan bundled with select Jio 5G plans at no additional cost for a period of 18 months. The offer, valued at around ₹35,100 ($396), marks Google’s latest effort to deepen its presence in India — the world’s most populous country and a key frontier for global artificial intelligence expansion.
Google announced how one can avail this offer.
As per Google, eligible Jio users can activate this offer via the MyJio app.
Open the MyJio app on your phone
Look out for the banner about the Google AI Pro subscription
Click on "claim now" and fill the necessary details. You might be asked for your Gmail ID in order to avail the subscription.
The initiative follows Perplexity AI’s recent alliance with Bharti Airtel, India’s second-largest telecom operator, which provided its paid “Perplexity Pro” plan free to Airtel’s 360 million subscribers. The competitive move highlights how leading AI firms are vying for dominance in India’s rapidly growing digital ecosystem.
Reliance described the collaboration as a step towards offering “more delightful local experiences powered by AI” to its vast customer base. Google’s AI Pro subscription typically costs ₹1,950 ($22) per month in India, with a free one-month trial.
Under the new partnership, Jio users aged 18 to 25 will be the first to receive access, with availability expanding to all subscribers nationwide over time. The package includes the Gemini 2.5 Pro model through the Gemini app, advanced image and video generation tools via Nano Banana and Veo 3.1, enhanced access to Notebook LM for research and learning, and 2 TB of Google Cloud storage for Gmail, Drive, Photos, and WhatsApp backups.
The announcement comes just days after OpenAI revealed plans to offer free access to its ChatGPT Go tier in India from November 4. The sub-$5 plan, introduced in August, has since expanded to 17 countries across Asia.