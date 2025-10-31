Tata Motors’ CV arm rebrands as Tata Motors Ltd | TRAI sets Dec 31 audit deadline | Godrej Consumer ups ad spend to Rs 376 cr (Q2 FY26)

ADVERTISEMENT
Tata Motors’ commercial vehicles arm renamed Tata Motors Ltd
Tata Motors on Friday announced another key step in its vehicle business demerger, stating that its commercial vehicles subsidiary, TML Commercial Vehicles Limited (TMLCV), has been renamed Tata Motors Limited. Earlier this month, the automaker informed that its passenger vehicles business had been renamed Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited, marking a structural realignment within the group.
TRAI warns DPOs to complete annual system audits by Dec 31 or face penalties
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has issued a fresh compliance notice to Distribution Platform Operators (DPOs) — including multi-system operators (MSOs), IPTV, DTH, and HITS players — directing them to complete their annual system audits by December 31, 2025, or face financial disincentives under the Interconnection Regulations, 2017.
The directive, issued on October 31, 2025, comes after the regulator observed widespread delays among DPOs in conducting mandatory audits for the current calendar year, as required under Regulation 15(1) of the Interconnection Regulations.
Godrej Consumer ad spend rises to Rs376 crore in Q2 FY26
Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) reported steady results for the September quarter, navigating a challenging goods and services tax (GST) transition at home and soft demand in Indonesia, while strengthening its portfolio through the acquisition of the men’s grooming brand Muuchstac.
The maker of Goodknight and Cinthol soaps said consolidated sales rose 4% year-on-year to ₹2,362 crore, supported by a 3% increase in underlying volumes. Net profit declined 2%, as temporary disruptions from the GST rate cuts and macroeconomic pressures weighed on margins. Consolidated EBITDA margins stood at 19.3%.
Maruti Q2 FY26 profit up 7%, but rising advertising costs drag performance
Maruti Suzuki India on Friday announced its second-quarter results for FY26, reporting a marginal increase in net profit year-on-year.
According to the company’s filing, the maker of Swift, Brezza, and Jimny posted a net profit of Rs 3,293 crore in Q2 FY26--up 7.3% YoY, compared to Rs 3,069 crore in Q2 FY25.
Maruti’s sales rose 12.7% to Rs 40,135 crore during July–September FY26, from Rs 35,589 crore a year earlier. Operating profit surged 21.7% YoY to Rs 1,964 crore (from Rs 1,613 crore).
Puma announces 900 job cuts worldwide amid sales decline
German sportswear giant Puma has announced plans to cut 13% of its global workforce, equivalent to around 900 jobs, by the end of 2026, following a continued slump in sales.
The company reported a 10.4% decline in third-quarter sales on a currency-adjusted basis, bringing total revenue down to €1.96 billion ($2.29 billion), as reported by Reuters.
The move forms part of Puma’s broader effort to stabilise its financial performance amid weakened consumer demand and the impact of U.S. tariffs on imports, which have dented profitability.
