Nano Banana image prompts for Halloween 2025; create spooky portraits with friends

ADVERTISEMENT
Google Gemini Nano Banana trend has taken over the internet globally. People create several images - be it retro looks of their own or images with friends and family for any occasion. Nano Banana has also emerged as a top market in India with thousands creating images on the app each day.
On the occasion of Halloween, people have parties celebrating the day all over the world. From 'trick or treati'-ing to hanging creepy, spooky installations for the feel of the occasion, Halloween is now part of people's yearly celebrations. With hep parties taking place on this day, check out some of the Nano Banana image prompts to create images according to your choice.
Nano Banana image prompts for Halloween 2025:
1. Spooky House Party Group Shot
Group of friends celebrating Halloween at a dimly lit house party, wearing creative costumes — witches, vampires, and skeletons — orange and purple lighting, carved pumpkins and cobweb decorations, glowing jack-o'-lanterns on tables, cinematic realism with fun expressions, --vivid --realistic --portrait lighting --cinematic depth --ultra-detail --4K.
2. Costume Selfie Moment
Group of friends taking a selfie at a Halloween party, everyone in unique costumes — ghost, fairy, zombie, and pirate — neon lights in the background, soft smoke haze, spooky yet playful vibe, cinematic close-up realism, warm and cool tone contrast, --vivid --realistic --portrait lighting --cinematic glow --4K.
3. Pumpkin Carving Fun
Friends gathered around a table carving pumpkins and laughing, candles flickering, Halloween decorations in the background, detailed costumes, cozy yet spooky atmosphere, cinematic warm lighting with orange highlights, realistic facial expressions, --vivid --realistic --portrait lighting --cinematic realism --ultra-detailed --4K.
4. Dance Floor Scene
Halloween party with friends dancing under strobe lights and fog, costumes glowing in colourful light, bats and lanterns hanging from ceiling, cinematic party atmosphere, dynamic motion blur and lighting effects, realistic energy and joy, --vivid --realistic --cinematic lighting --portrait glow --high detail --4K.
5. Haunted Living Room Setup
Friends posing together in a haunted house-style living room, dressed as ghosts, devils, and magicians, fake cobwebs, skull props, and candles creating eerie ambience, cinematic realism, soft orange light from pumpkins, --vivid --realistic --portrait lighting --cinematic shadows --ultra-detail --4K.