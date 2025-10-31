Google Maps to introduce minimalist power-saving mode for Android users

ADVERTISEMENT
Google Maps, one of the most widely used navigation apps globally, is preparing to introduce a new power-saving mode designed to significantly reduce battery consumption during extended use. The move follows long-standing criticism from users about the app’s heavy power draw, particularly on long journeys.
According to a report by Android Authority, the feature—currently in testing—will debut on the Android version of Google Maps as a “Power saving mode.” As the name implies, the mode will strip the interface down to its most essential elements, displaying only critical navigation information in a monochrome, minimalist layout to conserve energy.
Evidence of the upcoming feature was discovered in Google Maps version 25.44.03.824313610 beta, which includes several code strings explaining how the mode operates. To activate it, users will reportedly need to press their phone’s power button, triggering a simplified black-and-white interface. In this mode, only the map, navigation arrow, estimated time of arrival (ETA), remaining distance, and travel time will remain visible.
As per Moneycontrol, the report also notes that the power-saving mode will function only in portrait orientation, ensuring a consistent layout. Unlike the standard dark mode—which retains a blue tint—the new mode adopts a purely greyscale design, offering a cleaner and less distracting display.
This update could prove especially useful for users travelling long distances with low battery levels, as it prioritises navigation essentials while cutting down on background processes and screen energy usage. While Google has not yet confirmed an official release date, the presence of the feature in the beta build suggests a wider rollout may follow in the coming months.