Marketing analytics firm AppsFlyer in advanced talks for $3 bn acquisition amid global tech layoffs

Israeli marketing analytics company AppsFlyer is reportedly in advanced talks to be acquired for a value of US$2.7 billion to US$3 billion.
According to Tech in Asia, the sale of the company is being managed by investment bank Goldman Sachs, with private equity firms including Israel’s Fortissimo Capital and US-based Apollo Global Management among the bidders.
The company develops tools to measure and analyze advertising campaigns on mobile and digital platforms.
Earlier in February this year, the company laid off 100 employees, representing 7% of its workforce globally. AppsFlyer has 1,300 employees across 20 offices worldwide as of 30 October, a report by Tech in Asia mentioned.
Amid wider economic uncertainty, sizeable layoffs have piled up in global companies—raising workers’ anxieties.
Most of the layoff announcements have come from US-based firms, stemming from President Trump’s tariff hikes and automation drive to cut company costs. Latest data by Layoffs.fyi mentioned that 112,732 tech employees have been laid off across 218 tech companies to date.
E-commerce giant Amazon sent jitters across the job landscape this month when CEO Andy Jassy said the company would be slashing 14,000 corporate jobs, close to 4% of its workforce, in order to ramp up spending in AI.
Jassy said in a letter to employees that most workers would be given 90 days to look for a new position internally.
Another firm, Paramount, has announced plans to slash 2,000 employees—about 10% of its workforce—after completing an $8 billion merger with Skydance.
FMCG firm Nestlé has also announced job cuts of 16,000 employees globally as part of a wider cost-cutting drive to revive financial performance.
Chipmaker Intel, which is facing competitive heat from Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices, has announced it will shed thousands of jobs.
In May, tech giant Microsoft began laying off 6,000 employees across its workforce, with job losses hitting the Xbox video-game business and other divisions.
Procter & Gamble also announced plans to lay off 7,000 jobs over the next two years—representing 6% of its workforce.