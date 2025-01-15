Bigg Boss levels up: Soon to launch as an interactive game for fans

Fusebox Games has teamed up with Banijay Rights, the global distribution arm of Banijay Entertainment, to create the first-ever Bigg Boss Interactive Fiction Game. This collaboration marks a groundbreaking step for India’s most iconic reality TV show, as it ventures into the world of gaming, offering fans a chance to experience Bigg Boss like never before.

Slated for release in 2025, the Bigg Boss game will allow players to create avatars and step into the Bigg Boss house, navigating storylines inspired by the show’s most unforgettable moments. With live in-game events synced to the TV series, branching narratives, and localisation in Hindi and other regional Indian languages, the game aims to deliver an inclusive and immersive experience for India’s diverse audience.

Fusebox Games is also working on the Big Brother Interactive Fiction Game, based on the globally renowned reality show. This project is set to launch alongside the Bigg Boss game, bringing another beloved reality TV format to the gaming universe.

Terry Lee, CEO of Fusebox Games, expressed his excitement: “Bigg Boss is a cultural phenomenon in India, and we’re thrilled to transform it into an interactive experience. This partnership with Banijay Rights allows us to bring compelling, localised gaming content to audiences in India and beyond.”

Mark Woollard, SVP Gaming & Gambling at Banijay Rights, added: “Bigg Boss and Big Brother have captivated millions globally. These games open up exciting opportunities for fans to engage with the brands in a whole new way.”

Big Brother, first aired in the Netherlands in 1999, has become one of the world’s most successful reality TV formats. With over 600 series broadcast in 70 markets, the show remains a global sensation, airing in 28 territories last year alone. In India, six regional versions of Big Brother-inspired formats air annually, cementing its popularity across the nation.