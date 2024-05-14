            

      FanCode strengthens Golf portfolio with PGA Championships broadcast rights

      Indian Golf fans can watch the golf major on FanCode, the tournament will take place from 16th May - 19th May 2024, at the Valhalla Golf Course in Louisville, USA. Fans can tune into all the action at 11.30 PM IST on Thursday, Friday and 10.30 PM IST on Saturday, Sunday.

      Tiger Woods will be returning to a familiar venue, one where he won his fifth major and second successive PGA Championship title in 2000. It was Woods’ third consecutive major title as well.

      FanCode, sports platform, has secured exclusive broadcast rights for the upcoming PGA Championships.

      Defending champion Brooks Koepka will be one of the seven LIV Golf players in action, he scripted history by becoming the first LIV Golfer to win a major when he won the title last year, highlighted the sports platform.

      Scottie Scheffler’s outstanding 2024 has already led to comparisons with Tiger Woods and he will be aiming to continue in the same vein. Jon Rahm, Rory Mcllroy will be some of the other players to look out for, stated the platform.

