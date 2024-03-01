comScore            

FanCode signs multi-year exclusive broadcasting deal with Formula 1

The F1 season, consisting of 24 races starting February 29 in Bahrain will be available to Indian fans on FanCode across multiple devices including smart TVs, mobile phones, and tablets.

FanCode’s extensive coverage of Formula 1 races will include all practice and qualifying sessions, F1 Sprint events and Grands Prix throughout the season. (Image source: Moneycontrol)

FanCode, over-the-top streaming service that broadcasts international and Indian sports competitions, will be the exclusive broadcast partner for Formula 1 in India for the 2024 and 2025 seasons. The F1 season, consisting of 24 races starting February 29 in Bahrain will be available to Indian fans on FanCode across multiple devices including smart TVs, mobile phones, and tablets. FanCode’s extensive coverage of Formula 1 races will include all practice and qualifying sessions, F1 Sprint events and Grands Prix throughout the season.

Speaking about it, FanCode co-founder Yannick Colaco, said: “Formula 1 is among the biggest sporting properties in the world, and we’re thrilled to partner with them to bring all the exciting action to millions of fans in India. Aside from providing F1 fans with a world class experience, we look forward to taking the sport to a wider audience across the country.”

Ian Holmes, director of media rights and content creation at Formula 1, said: “I am delighted to announce that fans in India will be able to watch F1 on FanCode for the next two seasons. We have found a strong broadcast partner in them with expert knowledge on how we can best serve our 60 million existing fans and reach new audiences in India. Together, we will take our combined expertise to produce premium content that showcases the sporting spectacle that is F1.”


