FanCode signs multi-year exclusive broadcasting deal with Formula 1

FanCode, over-the-top streaming service that broadcasts international and Indian sports competitions, will be the exclusive broadcast partner for Formula 1 in India for the 2024 and 2025 seasons. The F1 season, consisting of 24 races starting February 29 in Bahrain will be available to Indian fans on FanCode across multiple devices including smart TVs, mobile phones, and tablets. FanCode’s extensive coverage of Formula 1 races will include all practice and qualifying sessions, F1 Sprint events and Grands Prix throughout the season.

Speaking about it, FanCode co-founder Yannick Colaco, said: “Formula 1 is among the biggest sporting properties in the world, and we’re thrilled to partner with them to bring all the exciting action to millions of fans in India. Aside from providing F1 fans with a world class experience, we look forward to taking the sport to a wider audience across the country.”