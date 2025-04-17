GTPL crosses ₹3,500 cr in FY25 revenue, strengthens Cable TV & Broadband presence

GTPL Hathway Limited announced its audited financial results for the quarter and full fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, reporting steady growth across key business segments. The company’s total consolidated revenue for FY25 crossed ₹3,500 crore, reaching ₹3,507.2 crore—an 8% increase over the previous year.

Revenue for the fourth quarter stood at ₹898.9 crore, marking a 10% year-over-year growth. In the digital cable TV segment, GTPL reported 9.6 million active subscribers and 8.9 million paying users—both up by 1 lakh year-over-year. Subscription revenue from cable TV stood at ₹298.2 crore for Q4 FY25 and ₹1,232.7 crore for the full year.

Operationally, the company signed a Grant of Permission Agreement (GOPA) with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to provide Headend-In-The-Sky (HITS) services for the next 10 years, signaling long-term strategic expansion.

HITS is a satellite-based platform that combines the features of cable TV and direct-to-home (DTH) services. Both HITS and cable TV deliver television signals to consumers via local cable operators using satellite and optical fiber, respectively, while DTH delivers content directly to consumers via satellite.

GTPL’s broadband segment also recorded steady growth, with annual revenue increasing by 4% to ₹545.6 crore. The broadband subscriber base grew by 25,000 year-over-year, reaching 1.045 million active users. Average revenue per broadband user (ARPU) stood at ₹465, and average monthly data consumption per user rose to 396 GB—an 11% increase year-over-year.

Anirudhsinh Jadeja, Managing Director of GTPL Hathway Limited, stated, “It pleases me to report that the company has sustained its subscriber base across both business divisions reflecting the resilience within operations in an overall challenging industry environment. We continue to remain optimistic about our long-term strategies and our initiatives to capitalize on the evolving consumer trends."

Jadeja added, "The upcoming financial year will be pivotal as we look to enhance our capabilities for distribution of TV services with material benefits expected to accrue over the medium term. We are constantly enhancing the ambit of our offerings, upgrading and implementing technological innovations and focusing on providing consumer centric services. We will continue to evaluate opportunities for growth across our businesses.”

Key Financial Highlights for FY25:

Total Revenue: ₹3,507.2 crore (up 8% YoY)

EBITDA: ₹462.5 crore, with a 13.2% EBITDA margin

Profit After Tax: ₹47.9 crore

As per the company’s filings, total revenue for Q4 FY25 rose by 10.3% to ₹891 crore, up from ₹808 crore in Q4 FY24. However, EBITDA declined by 5.6% to ₹106.6 crore, compared to ₹112.9 crore in the same quarter last year. The EBITDA margin also dropped to 12% from 14% year-over-year.