From Dayaben to TRPs! Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah stays strong even after 17 years

As Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) nears its 17th anniversary this July, its creator and producer Asit Kumar Modi opens up about the show’s evolution, persistent fan questions and how the team is braving the changing entertainment landscape. Despite the surge of OTT content and shifting audience expectations, TMKOC continues to be a TRP mainstay and a cultural touchstone in Indian television.

At the heart of fan curiosity remains one question, When will Dayaben return?Disha Vakani’s unforgettable portrayal of the garba-loving housewife has left a vacuum since her maternity leave in 2017.

Moneycontrol reported that Asit Modi confirmed that the character was never written off. “We’re serious about bringing Dayaben back. We’ve kept her alive in the narrative because she still lives in people’s hearts. And yes, Popatlal’s wedding won’t happen without her return,” he joked.

While Vakani’s absence has sparked rumours of a replacement, Modi admitted it’s difficult to find someone who can match the cultural imprint she left. He also acknowledged the challenges faced by working women balancing personal responsibilities.

TMKOC has weathered the exits of several core actors, including Shailesh Lodha and Gurucharan Singh. But it’s not just the cast that’s changing, so is the audience. “In the OTT era, it’s tough to keep people laughing every day. Stress is high. But we draw from real people and relatable stories,” Modi shared.

The show’s ability to adapt is visible in its latest “Bhootni” track, which pushed TMKOC back to the No.1 TRP slot. Despite social media speculation about more cast exits, Modi firmly debunked the latest rumours about Dilip Joshi and Munmun Dutta. “They were just away for personal reasons. There’s no issue,” he clarified.