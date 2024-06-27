Kannada news channel Power TV goes off air

The Karnataka HC has passed an interim order restraining Kannada news channel Power TV and its affiliate Mitcoin Infraprojects from broadcasting content, according to Bar and Bench.

The Order stated that the news channel doesn't have the requisite license from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for news transmission.

After arriving at a prima facie finding that their license to broadcast content on the news channel has not been renewed, Justice SR Krishna Kumar passed the interim order on June 25th.

The HC also noted that the Central government had already issued a show cause notice to Power Smart Media Private Limited, which operates Power TV, on February 9 2024 about renewing its license. The matter will be heard next on July 9th.

It is to be noted that back in 2020, the same Kannada news channel went off air after it ran a story about a bribery scandal allegedly involving the then Chief Minister’s family. In the same year, an extortion case was also filed against Power TV's Managing Director, Rakesh Shetty.

At present, the channel has been running and highlighting campaigns against JD(S) leaders Prajwal Revenna and his brother Suraj Revanna after they were alleged for sexual assault.