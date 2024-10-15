National Broadcasting Policy 2024: MIB's call for stakeholders' inputs met with silence

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has requested multiple stakeholders to submit suggestions and comments for formulating the National Broadcasting Policy (NBP) 2024. The MIB has sent three reminders to the stakeholders but has not received any response further delaying the process.

Broadcasters have suggested that the NBP should not include OTT platforms. The stakeholders had previously submitted their responses to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). The MIB has written to multiple stakeholders on July 22, August 18, and September 30, seeking comments on the draft National Broadcasting Policy (NBP).

Organisations like the Indian Broadcasting And Digital Foundation (IBDF), The Media Foundation (TMF) and the National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM) criticised the inclusion of OTT platforms.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) launched a second consultation on April 2 to seek inputs on the National Broadcasting Policy, which the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting aims to release later this year. TRAI had held a pre-consultation on the policy last year.

A leading broadcaster told Storyboard18, “The MIB is seeking feedback and comments on the consultation paper that will be used to formulate NBP-2024. Our point is that we have already submitted our suggestions to TRAI, and this exercise is futile.”

The broadcaster further stated, “The draft released by TRAI includes OTT platforms in its scope. The current consultation paper exceeds TRAI’s authority, as the regulation of content is beyond its jurisdiction.”

When asked if broadcasters will respond to the MIB, a source close to the development said, “The associations and federations have yet to finalize their approach. The broadcasters have already submitted their input, and responding to similar questions from the MIB only complicates matters.”

The Indian Broadcasting and Digital Foundation (IBDF), in its response to TRAI, stated, “We humbly submit that digital media is not part of the broadcasting ecosystem and therefore should not be covered under the proposed policy.”

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB), via its letter dated July 13, 2023, requested TRAI to provide its inputs under Section 11 of the TRAI Act, 1997, for the formulation of the National Broadcasting Policy.

TRAI issued a Pre-Consultation Paper on September 21, 2023, to identify the issues that needed consideration for the formulation of the National Broadcasting Policy. Based on the comments received and discussions held with stakeholders, TRAI released the Consultation Paper on “Inputs for Formulation of National Broadcasting Policy-2024” on April 2, 2024.

The Consultation Paper identified focus areas and raised 20 questions, seeking stakeholder comments. TRAI received feedback from 42 stakeholders, including service providers, organizations, industry associations, consumer advocacy groups, and a few individuals.