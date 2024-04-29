News18 Network mega exclusive with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to telecast on Monday at 9 PM

The News18 Network is set to broadcast an exclusive interview with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this Monday, on April 29th at 9 PM. This is the Prime Minister’s first interview to a TV news network during the ongoing election campaign.

In conversation with Network18’s Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi, News18 Lokmat’s Vilas Bade, and News18 Kannada's Hariprasad, the Prime Minister discusses BJP's roadmap to its '400 paar' goal, elaborating on what 'Modi ki Guarantee' really means for the country. The interview also explores the prime minister’s views on the congress manifesto, wealth redistribution and inheritance tax, among other issues including BJP’s likely performance.

It covers a wide range of topics of national importance and Prime Minister Modi’s personal regime, offering viewers a deeper understanding of the political landscape during the ongoing elections.

