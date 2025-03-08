Social media blunder helps Kochi police bust international piracy network

The Kochi City Cyber Crime Police have arrested two individuals for their alleged involvement in illegally live-streaming Indian television channels. The suspects are allegedly also part of an international piracy syndicate that streamed banned Pakistani channels through their website. Additionally, they were involved in the unauthorized distribution of the ICC Champions Trophy matches.

According to the Kochi City Cyber Crime Police, media conglomerate Star India had filed a First Information Report (FIR) against two websites—Neeplay and MHD TV World—for illegally streaming channels such as Asianet, Star Sports, Star Vijay, and Disney Channel, among others.

Following an extensive investigation, authorities arrested Shibin (38), from Malappuram, and Mohammed Shefins (32), from Perumbavoor. Both individuals were identified as the administrators of the websites in question. Their illegal activities not only infringed upon copyright laws but also had broader security and legal implications due to their connection with an international piracy network.

Kochi City Police Commissioner Putta Vimaladitya and Deputy Commissioner of Police J. Mahesh led a strategic operation to apprehend the accused. Law enforcement officials meticulously planned and executed a trap to track down and arrest the suspects.

According to a senior police officer involved in the investigation, a breakthrough came when one of the suspects posted a promotional image of Neeplay on Instagram, inadvertently revealing crucial details that helped authorities dismantle the piracy syndicate.

The illegal streaming network was not limited to Indian television content. Authorities revealed that Neeplay and MHD TV World were part of a larger international syndicate involved in broadcasting Pakistani, Sri Lankan, and Bangladeshi TV channels.

When questioned about the possible involvement of international players, the police indicated that one of the arrested suspects had worked in the Middle East for nearly a decade. This raises suspicions of deeper global connections, and the authorities are actively investigating potential links to piracy operations based in Saudi Arabia and other foreign locations.

Streaming or broadcasting Pakistani channels in India is illegal and poses a potential national security threat. The Kerala Police are now considering filing more serious charges against the accused, depending on further investigations.

In addition, the Kochi police have initiated steps to block both the illegal websites to prevent further copyright violations. The suspects will be presented in court, where they may face severe legal repercussions for their involvement in digital piracy.

Law enforcement officials have urged the public to report piracy-related activities and warned that such offenses carry serious legal consequences under Indian law.