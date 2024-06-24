            

      Sony Sports Network bags India’s first post-World Cup series - with India Tour of Zimbabwe

      Sony Sports Network will bring all the LIVE action from the series in four languages – English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The five-match T20I series will be broadcast on Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil / Telugu) & Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD.

      Sony Sports Network, India's sports broadcaster, announced the exclusive TV and digital rights for the upcoming India Tour of Zimbabwe.

      Sony Sports Network will bring all the LIVE action from the series in four languages – English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The five-match T20I series will be broadcast on Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil / Telugu) & Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD.

      Rajesh Kaul, chief revenue officer - Distribution & International Business and Head - Sports Business, Sony Pictures Networks India, “We are extremely delighted to announce the broadcast of India Tour of Zimbabwe, which adds value to our existing portfolio of cricket properties. Viewers can expect to witness an exciting series as the Indian cricket team gears up to showcase their skill and sheer quality against Zimbabwe.”

      Tavengwa Mukuhlani, Zimbabwe Cricket Chairman, “We are looking forward to hosting the Indian cricket team in Harare for an exciting T20I series. We are aware of the massive fan following for cricket in India and are glad to see Sony Sports Network broadcasting this series to cater to their audience.”


