Sony Sports Network bags India’s first post-World Cup series - with India Tour of Zimbabwe

Sony Sports Network, India's sports broadcaster, announced the exclusive TV and digital rights for the upcoming India Tour of Zimbabwe.

Sony Sports Network will bring all the LIVE action from the series in four languages – English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The five-match T20I series will be broadcast on Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil / Telugu) & Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD.

The addition of India Tour of Zimbabwe adds to Sony Sports Network’s rich roster of cricket properties which boasts of multiple cricket boards including New Zealand Cricket, England Cricket Board and Sri Lanka Cricket, stated the company.

Rajesh Kaul, chief revenue officer - Distribution & International Business and Head - Sports Business, Sony Pictures Networks India, “We are extremely delighted to announce the broadcast of India Tour of Zimbabwe, which adds value to our existing portfolio of cricket properties. Viewers can expect to witness an exciting series as the Indian cricket team gears up to showcase their skill and sheer quality against Zimbabwe.”