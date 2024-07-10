            
      Star Sports partners with GT20 Canada to broadcast live action in India

      The league phase of the tournament will run from July 25 to August 6, with each of the six franchises playing seven matches.

      By  Storyboard18Jul 10, 2024 9:59 AM
      The fourth season of North America’s marquee T20 league kicks off on July 25 with a clash between the Vancouver Knights and the Toronto Nationals.

      Star Sports has partnered with GT20 Canada to broadcast live action in India. The fourth season of North America’s marquee T20 league kicks off on July 25 with a clash between the Vancouver Knights and the Toronto Nationals, which will see Pakistan heavyweights Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi go up against each other in the season opener.

      By extending its partnership with GT20 Canada, Star Sports fortifies its cricket lineup, affirming its position in sports broadcasting.

      The league phase of the tournament will run from July 25 to August 6, with each of the six franchises playing seven matches. The playoff stage will be held from August 9, with the final scheduled for August 11.

      Gurmeet Singh Bhamrah from Bombay Sports said, "With a cricket-heavy audience in India and Star Sports being the home of cricket, this collaboration marks a significant step in enhancing our reach and delivering world-class cricket entertainment to fans nationwide."

      Barring the tournament opener, each of the next ten league match-days will be double-headers. There will be a total of 21 league games across 13 days, including two non-match days in between. This will be followed by the four playoff games.

      The first league matches are scheduled for 8.30pm IST (11am local time) in Brampton, Ontario, while the second match is scheduled for IST 1.30am (4PM, local time). Set up with a vision to popularise the game and build a robust cricketing ecosystem in Canada and North America, the GT20 Canada has established itself on the global cricketing calendar. In the backdrop of Canada’s historic debut at the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, the GT20 Canada continues to provide a massive platform for memorable performances from homegrown and global cricketing stars.


      First Published on Jul 10, 2024 9:59 AM

