Mukesh Ambani at Vibrant Gujarat: PM Narendra Modi restored India’s civilisational self-belief

Reliance Industries’ chairman and managing director, Mukesh Ambani, offered an emphatic endorsement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, crediting him with reshaping India’s national mood and economic direction at a moment of global uncertainty.

Speaking at the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference for the Kutch and Saurashtra region, Ambani said PM Modi had restored India’s confidence as an ancient civilisation while guiding the country into a phase of renewed growth and self-assurance. Opening his remarks with a religious invocation linked to the Prime Minister’s recent visit to the Somnath temple, Ambani said the symbolism was resonating far beyond Gujarat.

He said that India had not witnessed such widespread optimism and self-confidence at any time since independence, arguing that Modi’s leadership had given the country a renewed sense of purpose and direction.

Ambani also acknowledged the rapidly shifting global landscape, pointing to geopolitical tensions and economic turbulence that have unsettled markets worldwide. Yet he suggested that India was relatively insulated from these forces, attributing that resilience to what he described as the Prime Minister’s decisive leadership.

According to Ambani, the Prime Minister's vision had altered India’s long-term trajectory, positioning the country for sustained growth over the coming decades. History, he said, would remember the current period as the moment when India moved from promise to execution and from aspiration to action, emerging as a more influential global player.

Against that backdrop, Ambani outlined the scale of Reliance Industries’ investment plans. The conglomerate has invested more than ₹3.5 lakh crore over the past five years, he said, and now plans to double that outlay to ₹7 lakh crore over the next five years, signalling continued confidence in India’s growth prospects.

He also detailed Reliance’s ambitions in artificial intelligence. The company is building what it says will be India’s largest AI-ready data centre in Jamnagar, with the stated aim of making artificial intelligence affordable and accessible. Ambani said Jio, the group’s telecom and digital arm, would soon introduce a “people-first” intelligence platform designed in India for domestic and global users, allowing individuals to access AI services in their own languages and on their own devices.

Disclosure: Storyboard18 is part of the Network18 Group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

First Published on Jan 11, 2026 11:46 PM