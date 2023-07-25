comScore

Elon Musk rebrands Twitter to 'X'. Here's why

Storyboard18 tells you about the reason behind Elon Musk's decision to change Twitter's iconic bird logo and his obsession with the letter 'X'.

By  Storyboard18Jul 25, 2023 6:03 PM
There might be several legal hurdles for Billionaire Elon Musk's decision to rebrand Twitter as X as companies including Meta and Microsoft already have intellectual property rights to the same letter.

Billionaire Elon Musk took to Twitter, the micro-blogging platform he owns, to announce that he is changing the iconic Twitter bird logo. The Tesla CEO also shared the design of the new Twitter logo on its social media platform and named it 'X'.

"Now, X.com now points to Twitter.com," Musk tweeted.

The identity change is a precursor to even bigger changes on the platform. Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino clearly states that the platform "X" will be "centered in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking – creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities."

First Published on Jul 25, 2023 6:03 PM

