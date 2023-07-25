Elon Musk rebrands Twitter to 'X'. Here's why

Billionaire Elon Musk took to Twitter, the micro-blogging platform he owns, to announce that he is changing the iconic Twitter bird logo. The Tesla CEO also shared the design of the new Twitter logo on its social media platform and named it 'X'.
"Now, X.com now points to Twitter.com," Musk tweeted.
The identity change is a precursor to even bigger changes on the platform. Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino clearly states that the platform "X" will be "centered in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking – creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities."
