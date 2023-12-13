Media Dialogues with Storyboard18: Duroflex's growth journey

Mathew Chandy, CMD and Sleep Evangelist of Duroflex, in an exclusive interview on Media Dialogues, unveiled the company's ambitious plans, with a particular focus on its impending listing.

Chandy underscored the significance of a balanced mix of promoters and professionals for sustained business growth across generations.

"One of our early goals was to transcend beyond our third generation. I've always believed that the synergy between promoters and professionals is essential for scaling a business, especially across multiple generations. With the business witnessing a tenfold growth in the last decade, the inclusion of Sridhar Balakrishnan marks the next strategic move towards professionalising our operations, clearly demarcating ownership and management," Chandy said.

Sridhar Balakrishnan, Group CEO of Duroflex, spoke on the changing landscape of consumer preferences in India.

Balakrishnan noted, "The income levels are rising across India, and if one were to look at big consumers in the last few years, there has been a radical shift in the consumer orientation towards the health of which sleep is an integral part. So the way we look at it is that this category is certainly a tailwind category which is likely to see a lot of action in coming times."