comScore

Watch Listen

Media Dialogues with Storyboard18: Maintaining continuity In change, Maruti-Suzuki & Mindshare drive ahead

In a conversation with Storyboard18's Delshad Irani Maruti Suzuki's Shashank Srivastava and Mindshare CEO Amin Lakhani share exciting insights on navigating change in the Indian auto industry.

By  Storyboard18Jan 2, 2024 3:43 PM
Media Dialogues with Storyboard18: Maintaining continuity In change, Maruti-Suzuki & Mindshare drive ahead
Storyboard18's editor Delshad Irani with Maruti Suzuki's Shashank Srivastava and Mindshare CEO Amin Lakhani

According to Shashank Srivastava, executive director, Maruti Suzuki, by 2030, the penetration of EVs for passenger vehicles in India will be around 20 percent. For Maruti Senuzuki and their own powertrain, by 2030 it’ll be 15 percent EV, 25 percent strong hybrids and 60 percent to be a mix of ethanol blended fuel, CNG and biogas.

There are a couple of challenges when selling an electric future to Indians. Srivastava said that the cost of acquisition needs to be reasonable. Currently this cost is 1.6 times that of ICE (internal combustion engine) vehicles. These costs have to be brought down and one solution to this is battery localisation. Secondly, range anxiety which can be solved by charging infrastructure being built.

Listen in.


Tags
First Published on Jan 2, 2024 3:43 PM

More from Storyboard18

Watch Listen

PC market demand has come back to normal: Acer's Jason Chen

PC market demand has come back to normal: Acer's Jason Chen

Watch Listen

Media Dialogues with Storyboard18: Duroflex's growth journey

Media Dialogues with Storyboard18: Duroflex's growth journey

Watch Listen

Skechers India is growing and willing to invest in India: David Weinberg

Skechers India is growing and willing to invest in India: David Weinberg

Watch Listen

Converting gourmet grocery to luxury grocery: Nature’s Basket unveils experiential concept store

Converting gourmet grocery to luxury grocery: Nature’s Basket unveils experiential concept store

Watch Listen

All the highlights from the 19th edition of IAMAI's marketing conclave

All the highlights from the 19th edition of IAMAI's marketing conclave

Watch Listen

Bombay is the global Mecca of advertising: GCPL's Sudhir Sitapati

Bombay is the global Mecca of advertising: GCPL's Sudhir Sitapati

Watch Listen

India's ad spending soars by 15.5 percent! Exclusive with MIB’s Apurva Chandra

India's ad spending soars by 15.5 percent! Exclusive with MIB’s Apurva Chandra