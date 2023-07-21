comScore

Prashant Pitti on AI impact on travel sector, power of influencers and more

Prashant Pitti shares that almost 90 percent of all holiday packages are still booked either via a phone call or through an offline travel agent. Generative AI, such as ChatGPT and other tools, can work wonderfully to create highly customized itineraries based on people's needs.

By  Storyboard18Jul 21, 2023 4:36 PM
Prashant Pitti, co-founder of EaseMyTrip.

Generative AI (artificial intelligence) can both help and hinder the growth of companies in the travel space, says Prashant Pitti, co-founder of EaseMyTrip. Pitti shares that almost 90 percent of all holiday packages are still made either via a phone call or an offline travel agent.

Generative AI or ChatGPT and other tools, can work wonderfully to create very customized itinerary on the basis of what people need.

"There is a lot of room for improvement by using ChatGPT as a technology to create better itineraries for people. However, in terms of hindrance, we are in an industry where people travel to have experiences and share them on social media. With generative AI, there have been cases where people can create images and selfies of themselves in places like Paris without actually traveling there," he states.

Pitti quickly adds that in the long run, people will still want to experience travel firsthand. However, in the interim, he expects social media to be flooded with deep fake travel pictures and videos of people who are not actually traveling.

