The Leela Group's Shweta Jain on seizing a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Indian brands

In the latest episode of Media Dialogues with Storyboard18, Delshad Irani sits down with Shweta Jain, a prominent Chief Marketing Officer and one of India's most influential marketers.

Jain's career spans significant roles at Diageo, a major player in the alcoholic beverage industry, and now she serves as the Chief Marketing and Sales Officer at The Leela Group, a renowned name in hotels and hospitality. This episode focuses on the evolving role of forward-thinking CMOs.

Jain reflects on the unique opportunities presented to Indian brands today, noting, “We’re witnessing a once-in-a-lifetime moment where Indian brands are capturing global attention. This rare convergence of opportunity is something we haven’t seen in many years, and these years are all about seizing these moments and sharing our stories with the world.”