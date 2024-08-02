            
      The Leela Group's Shweta Jain on seizing a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Indian brands

      Shweta Jain, Chief Marketing and Sales Officer at The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts, and her team are harnessing these unique opportunities presented to Indian brands, especially around the festive season and emerging trends in leisure travel.

      By  Delshad IraniAug 2, 2024 10:14 AM
      At The Leela Group, Shweta Jain and her team are harnessing these opportunities, especially around the festive season and emerging trends in leisure travel. (Still from the campaign)

      In the latest episode of Media Dialogues with Storyboard18, Delshad Irani sits down with Shweta Jain, a prominent Chief Marketing Officer and one of India's most influential marketers.

      Jain's career spans significant roles at Diageo, a major player in the alcoholic beverage industry, and now she serves as the Chief Marketing and Sales Officer at The Leela Group, a renowned name in hotels and hospitality. This episode focuses on the evolving role of forward-thinking CMOs.

      Jain reflects on the unique opportunities presented to Indian brands today, noting, “We’re witnessing a once-in-a-lifetime moment where Indian brands are capturing global attention. This rare convergence of opportunity is something we haven’t seen in many years, and these years are all about seizing these moments and sharing our stories with the world.”

      At The Leela Group, Jain and her team are harnessing these opportunities, especially around the festive season and emerging trends in leisure travel. She highlights how changing patterns in short breaks, longer indulgent holidays, and new travel occasions are shaping their marketing strategies, bringing together a blend of trends and energies for a dynamic approach to customer engagement.


      First Published on Aug 2, 2024 9:54 AM

