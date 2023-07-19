Zerodha's Nithin Kamath on being a celebrity founder, creating content and more

Storytelling is an important aspect of an entrepreneur especially in a consumer facing startup, says Nithin Kamath, co-founder and CEO of Zerodha

While speaking to Storyboard18, he reveals that he, along with his brother Nikhil Kamath and Zerodha's CTO Kailash Nadh, have actively engaged in blogging. Nikhil Kamath also hosts a podcast. While Kamath has been active online, he only recognized the power of social media for building a personal brand in 2019.

"I've been very active on a lot of forums. I used to manage Zerodha's social media handles personally for a long time. But then, I used to spend a lot of time with traditional media until I realized in 2019 that it's also important to build your own personal brand. That's when I got on Twitter, LinkedIn, etc.," Kamath shares.

According to him, it is essential for people to know the type of brand the founder represents, but it also comes with its own risks.