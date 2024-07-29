82.5 Communications wins the creative mandate for Mother’s Recipe

Mother’s Recipe, India's homegrown food brand has assigned its creative mandate to 82.5 Communications Pvt. Ltd. The full-service creative duties of the brand will be handled by the agency’s Mumbai office.

Sanjana Desai, Executive Director, Desai Foods Pvt. Ltd. says, “We are thrilled to partner with 82.5 Communications. Their deep understanding of Indian consumers, coupled with their innovative approach and strategic insights, makes them the perfect fit for our brand that is deep rooted in Indian traditions. Their expertise in creating compelling and memorable campaigns aligns perfectly with our vision. We are confident that their strength in storytelling and creativity will help us elevate our brand and connect more deeply with our audience.”

Anuraag Khandelwal, chief creative office, 82.5 Communications India stated, “I personally have loved Mother’s Recipe products, and we are thrilled to embark on this flavourful journey with them. It’s an exciting opportunity to spread the goodness and authenticity of Mother’s Recipe at an age where the youth has adapted to a fast food culture.”