      82.5 Communications wins the creative mandate for Mother’s Recipe

      The full-service creative duties of the brand will be handled by the agency’s Mumbai office.

      By  Storyboard18Jul 29, 2024 5:13 PM
      Anuraag Khandelwal, chief creative office, 82.5 Communications India stated, “I personally have loved Mother’s Recipe products, and we are thrilled to embark on this flavourful journey with them. It’s an exciting opportunity to spread the goodness and authenticity of Mother’s Recipe at an age where the youth has adapted to a fast food culture.” (Image source: Facebook)

      Mother’s Recipe, India's homegrown food brand has assigned its creative mandate to 82.5 Communications Pvt. Ltd. The full-service creative duties of the brand will be handled by the agency’s Mumbai office.

      Sanjana Desai, Executive Director, Desai Foods Pvt. Ltd. says, “We are thrilled to partner with 82.5 Communications. Their deep understanding of Indian consumers, coupled with their innovative approach and strategic insights, makes them the perfect fit for our brand that is deep rooted in Indian traditions. Their expertise in creating compelling and memorable campaigns aligns perfectly with our vision. We are confident that their strength in storytelling and creativity will help us elevate our brand and connect more deeply with our audience.”

      Anuraag Khandelwal, chief creative office, 82.5 Communications India stated, “I personally have loved Mother’s Recipe products, and we are thrilled to embark on this flavourful journey with them. It’s an exciting opportunity to spread the goodness and authenticity of Mother’s Recipe at an age where the youth has adapted to a fast food culture.”

      Echoing this sentiment, Krishnendu Paul, head of office - 82.5 Mumbai, added, “Being associated with Mother’s Recipe is a privilege we deeply cherish. This victory results from meticulous planning, creativity, and a shared vision. Mother’s Recipe holds a special place in the hearts of consumers, and our objective is to make it a staple in their homes. Emphasising the timeless appeal of tradition, we aim to integrate Mother’s Recipe into Indian households seamlessly.”


      First Published on Jul 29, 2024 5:13 PM

