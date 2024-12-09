Low marketer-confidence weakening YouTube Shorts’ grip on the Indian market?

YouTube Shorts is facing growing challenges, particularly in terms of advertiser confidence, as it struggles to compete with Meta’s Reels. The platform's difficulties are compounded by the widespread use of ad blockers, which have permeated across various browsers and deeply penetrated the consumer base. This trend has prompted many advertisers to question the platform’s effectiveness, often rendering brand campaigns less impactful.

In response to growing user frustration and in a bid to bolster revenue from non-Premium users, YouTube has reportedly intensifying its efforts to combat third-party ad blockers by integrating advertisements directly into video streams. This new approach aims to circumvent the effectiveness of popular browser extensions designed to block ads. These measures are widely seen as part of YouTube’s ongoing effort to curb the rise of ad-blocking tools worldwide. In a community update, YouTube stressed the detrimental effect of ad blockers on content creators' ability to generate revenue.

On the global stage, YouTube’s ad revenue, while substantial, remains behind Meta’s earnings from Reels on Facebook and Instagram. Industry experts indicate that YouTube’s ad revenue, which reached $8.7 billion in Q2 2023, fell short of investor expectations but still reflected a 13% year-over-year increase. Despite its growth, YouTube’s performance lags behind TikTok, and its ad revenue pales in comparison to that of Meta. In India, Reels has supercharged much of Meta's growth while YouTube's Shorts has lagged behind.

Meta's acceleration of Reels as a growth engine seems to be paying off. "Reels is big for Meta globally, but Reels is certainly huge for Meta in India," Sandhya Devanathan, Meta's India head said in an interview in September. She told PTI, having recognised the power of Reels in influencing buying decisions, brands are including it early in their campaign blueprint and customer outreach plans.

On the other hand, a senior brand marketer, speaking on the condition of anonymity, described YouTube Shorts’ advertising model as a "spray and pray" approach, wherein brands often prioritize reaching a broad audience over ensuring the consistency of their messaging. Ad blockers, they argue, only exacerbate the platform’s limitations, further diminishing the effectiveness of campaigns.

In a similar vein, a senior media planner told Storyboard18 that YouTube Shorts suffers from inconsistent ad placement, a problem often driven by the lack of regulation around sensitive content. This inconsistency, coupled with the platform's reliance on broad-reaching advertising strategies, is alienating brands that increasingly favor performance-driven marketing tactics. "Brands today are more focused on direct results, and YouTube Shorts struggles to deliver that," the planner said.

An analyst specializing in Internet of Things (IoT) technology added that the growing trend of premiumization in the Indian market has reduced the effectiveness of generic advertising strategies. In this environment, precise audience targeting has become essential, yet YouTube Shorts’ algorithm-driven model offers little control over this crucial aspect. "Advertising on YouTube Shorts tends to work best for inexperienced marketers," the analyst noted, adding that many small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) are turning to homegrown platforms that prioritize regional relevance and more targeted advertising.

Further complicating YouTube Shorts’ standing in the market is the shift in content creator loyalties. According to industry insiders, many creators are increasingly flocking to Meta, enticed by its robust incentives and the strong sense of community it fosters, leaving YouTube Shorts at a disadvantage in the battle for talent.

Recently, YouTube has ramped up its efforts to promote Shorts, through aggressive advertising across various platforms, including print, with a clear focus on capturing the attention of marketers and brand managers. The push comes amid growing competition from domestic SFV platforms, which has dampened advertiser enthusiasm for Shorts in key markets.

A November 2023 report, Demystifying India’s SFV Platforms, published by Redseer Strategy and Consultants, offers a snapshot of the rapidly growing short-form video (SFV) landscape in India. The report notes that platforms such as Moj, Chingari, MX Takatak, Josh, and ShareChat boast a combined user base of over 250 million, with a particularly strong presence in Tier-2 and smaller cities. These regions account for around 70% of all online transactions. Following the 2020 ban of TikTok, Indian SFV platforms have surged in popularity, with 65-70% of their user base hailing from these areas.

The report highlights that Indian SFV platforms have managed to carve out a niche by offering content that resonates with local audiences, fostering positive customer sentiment. The platforms are lauded for their original, relevant, and non-inflammatory content, with the market leader, Josh, registering an impressive net promoter score (NPS) of 62%, well above the average NPS of 55% for the sector.