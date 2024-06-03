            

      Agoda launches new campaign; ropes in Ayushmann Khurrana again

      It marks the third collaboration between Ayushmann and Agoda, after the ‘fridge magnets’ video and an AI campaign.

      By  Storyboard18Jun 3, 2024 1:18 PM
      Agoda launches new campaign; ropes in Ayushmann Khurrana again
      Ayushmann Khurrana, who recently traveled to New York City with Agoda, stated "Both in travel and in acting, I always look to push boundaries. I love that Agoda enabled me to do both. I received such a positive response to our first collaboration with the ‘See The World For Less’ campaign, and I’m very excited to share this new video with Indian audiences.”

      Digital travel platform Agoda launched a new campaign featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. It marks the third collaboration between Ayushmann and Agoda, after the ‘fridge magnets’ video and an AI campaign.

      In the new video, Ayushmann once again showcases his many travels. Flaunting his wall filled with travel photos, Ayushmann shows his versatility and impresses his friends by rapidly speaking in different accents from the locations he has visited. Ultimately, he explains that these trips are made possible thanks to Agoda’s affordable prices. The video marks Agoda’s second TV ad in India.

      Ayushmann Khurrana, who recently traveled to New York City with Agoda, stated "Both in travel and in acting, I always look to push boundaries. I love that Agoda enabled me to do both. I received such a positive response to our first collaboration with the ‘See The World For Less’ campaign, and I’m very excited to share this new video with Indian audiences.”

      Krishna Rathi, Senior Country Director India Subcontinent and Maldives at Agoda shared “Agoda is rapidly gaining the reputation in India as the platform with great value deals and an extensive selection of accommodations, flights, and activities. Having Ayushmann as our brand ambassador has contributed to even more awareness of our great prices. The new campaign is charming, fast-paced, and most of all, fun. All qualities that perfectly match Ayushmann’s talents and Agoda’s brand aspirations.”

      Agoda has been active in India since 2008 and connects both Indian travelers and international tourists with over 4.2 million holiday properties globally.


      Tags
      First Published on Jun 3, 2024 1:18 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Marketing

      Zomato unveils ‘Match Ho Toh Zomato’ campaign starring Ranveer Singh and Samantha Ruth Prabhu

      Zomato unveils ‘Match Ho Toh Zomato’ campaign starring Ranveer Singh and Samantha Ruth Prabhu

      How it Works

      Avg. ad volume per channel per match surged by 20% in IPL 17 compared to IPL 16: TAM

      Avg. ad volume per channel per match surged by 20% in IPL 17 compared to IPL 16: TAM

      Advertising

      Adlanders say Goafest needs radical reinvention; Must address real issues eroding the industry

      Adlanders say Goafest needs radical reinvention; Must address real issues eroding the industry

      Advertising

      Wipro-owned Santoor shortlists Ogilvy and Tilt after multi-agency pitch: Exclusive

      Wipro-owned Santoor shortlists Ogilvy and Tilt after multi-agency pitch: Exclusive

      Advertising

      Tata Motors unveils new campaign highlighting its fuel efficiency

      Tata Motors unveils new campaign highlighting its fuel efficiency

      Advertising

      Dream11 launches 'Yeh Sabka Dream Hai' campaign for the T20 World Cup

      Dream11 launches 'Yeh Sabka Dream Hai' campaign for the T20 World Cup

      Advertising

      JioCinema records reach of 2,600 Crore views during the 2024 season of TATA IPL

      JioCinema records reach of 2,600 Crore views during the 2024 season of TATA IPL