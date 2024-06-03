Agoda launches new campaign; ropes in Ayushmann Khurrana again

Digital travel platform Agoda launched a new campaign featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. It marks the third collaboration between Ayushmann and Agoda, after the ‘fridge magnets’ video and an AI campaign.

In the new video, Ayushmann once again showcases his many travels. Flaunting his wall filled with travel photos, Ayushmann shows his versatility and impresses his friends by rapidly speaking in different accents from the locations he has visited. Ultimately, he explains that these trips are made possible thanks to Agoda’s affordable prices. The video marks Agoda’s second TV ad in India.

Ayushmann Khurrana, who recently traveled to New York City with Agoda, stated "Both in travel and in acting, I always look to push boundaries. I love that Agoda enabled me to do both. I received such a positive response to our first collaboration with the ‘See The World For Less’ campaign, and I’m very excited to share this new video with Indian audiences.”

Krishna Rathi, Senior Country Director India Subcontinent and Maldives at Agoda shared “Agoda is rapidly gaining the reputation in India as the platform with great value deals and an extensive selection of accommodations, flights, and activities. Having Ayushmann as our brand ambassador has contributed to even more awareness of our great prices. The new campaign is charming, fast-paced, and most of all, fun. All qualities that perfectly match Ayushmann’s talents and Agoda’s brand aspirations.”