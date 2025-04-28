ASCI modifies influencer guidelines; update for health and finfluencers

The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has released an update to its Influencer Advertising Guidelines, specific to Addendum 2 for health and finance influencers.

Earlier, all influencers providing advice and/or promoting and/or commenting on merits or demerits on aspects related to commercial goods and services in the fields of BFSI and health & nutrition were required to have the necessary qualifications and certifications in order to provide such information and advice to consumers.

Now influencers need to be qualified and declare such qualifications only where technical information and advice are provided.

Where the advertisement is of a generic nature or in the form of a public service message, such qualifications are not necessary. For example:

1. An insurance company using an influencer to talk about the need for annual health check-ups.

2. A health food company tying up with a chef or food blogger to promote a meal service.