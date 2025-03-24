ASCI report calls for responsible AI adoption in India’s evolving ad industry

The Advertising Standards Council of India’s (ASCI) Academy announced the release of its latest report, ‘AdNext: The AI Edition,’ at its Global Adda event, during the ICAS Global Dialogues Summit in Mumbai. It is an in-depth exploration into the impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on the advertising industry, with a specific focus on the dynamic Indian market. This report arrives at a critical juncture, as AI fundamentally reshapes how brands connect with consumers, optimise campaigns, and personalise experiences.

The research was conducted by Parallel HQ, a design tech firm. In addition to being supported by Google and Games 24X7, the study is part of the thought leadership work at ASCI Academy which is supported by Diageo, Hindustan Unilever, Mondelez, Nestle, Cipla Health, Coca-Cola, Colgate, PepsiCo, P&G, Kenvue, Bajaj Auto, and Dream Sports.

The report explores four key areas to provide a comprehensive overview of AI's evolving role in the advertising landscape:

- Perception of AI: The report highlights the optimistic outlook surrounding AI integration in advertising, with experts recognising its potential to drive efficiency and personalisation. A significant finding is the understanding that AI's true strength lies in augmenting, not replacing, human creativity, enabling advertisers to craft compelling and nuanced narratives.

- Industry Adoption and Readiness: The report examines the current landscape of AI adoption across various sectors in India, noting that digital-native industries are embedding AI more seamlessly into their core operations compared to legacy sectors, which are finding creative ways to integrate AI through customer-centric applications.

- Consumer Impact and Privacy: This section explores the unique openness of Indian consumers towards AI-powered technologies, particularly in advertising, positioning India as a potential testbed for advanced AI advertising strategies.

- Responsible AI Integration: Recognising the need for guardrails in this rapidly evolving landscape, the report advocates for responsible AI frameworks and principles to guide the development and deployment of AI in advertising.

Manisha Kapoor, chief executive officer and secretary general, ASCI, said, “The advent of AI presents an unprecedented opportunity for the advertising industry in India to innovate and connect with consumers in more meaningful ways. However, this power must be wielded responsibly, with a focus on transparency, responsibility, and building lasting trust with consumers. 'ADNext-The AI Edition' serves as a resource for understanding these nuances and navigating the path forward."