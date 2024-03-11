ASICS and Rohan Bopanna come together to encourage people to move

ASICS, a Japanese sports performance brand along with its brand athlete, Rohan Bopanna has come together to amplify the global brand campaign, ‘Move Your Mind with ASICS’. Rooted in ASICS' timeless philosophy of "Sound Mind, Sound Body," this campaign celebrates the transformative power of movement as a gateway to holistic well-being. ASICS emphasizes that this principle applies universally, irrespective of one's athletic prowess or background.

This campaign aims to inspire people from all walks of life to experience the uplifting effects of movement by joining ASICS in their journey towards physical and mental wellness.

Known for his passion, grit and performance, Rohan Bopanna has reimagined the sport and showcased that anyone can achieve their optimum best with commitment and technology driven approach – towards right guidance, strong mental and physical balance and most importantly the right gear.

With this campaign, ASICS also launches, the French Blue Pack collection with Rohan Bopanna that include favourites of Rohan and other Tennis players worldwide, Gel-Resolution 9, Solution Speed FF 3 and Pro Fit Tech Apparel.

Excited about the launch of the campaign, ASICS brand athlete Rohan Bopanna said “For me, movement has always been key to unlocking my true potential. Having the opportunity to partner with a brand like ASICS which shares this philosophy, is incredibly exciting. Their dedication to providing athletes with the right equipment has been instrumental in my journey, both on and off the court. Together, we strive to inspire others to recognize their potential and embrace movement as a pathway to self-discovery.”