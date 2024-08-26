BMC extends deadline by 14 days, will streamline the draft

On Monday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) extended the date of submitting suggestions by two weeks. The civic body has received multiple suggestions and objections, the Indian Railways which falls under the Union Government’s ambit objected to the OOH policy.

The Indian Outdoor Advertising Association had requested the BMC to extend the deadline for submitting suggestions by two months. The draft was released by BMC on August 9 which was open for public suggestions till August 26, 5pm. Dr. Ashwini Joshi, Additional Municipal Commissioner (City) said, “We have extended the deadline to submit the feedback and suggestions. We will conduct a review meeting with stakeholders before finalizing the draft.”

Meanwhile, a senior BMC official told Storyboard18 that the hoardings installed in the premises of central agencies such as Railways, their role will be clarified further. For now, they have raised their objections to the guidelines claiming that the BMC is a state agency while Railways being the Central government body.

Sources have said that the BMC will also streamline the draft with definitions of the onus on the hoardings installed across the city and its safety guidelines. The Mumbai Traffic police has raised their concerns on Video OOH and flasher lights installed inside the city.

A senior BMC official said, “We are very clear that incase of any mishap, the media owner or the permit holder will be held responsible. We do not interact with advertisers. The OOH agency seeks permission to install hoardings and they will be held responsible for any such mishap. That rectification will be made. We have received the objection on those lines as well.”