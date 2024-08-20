            
      BREAKING: Meta to allow Alcohol, Real Money Gambling ads on its platforms in India?

      Real Money Gaming players fume over allowing gambling and betting platforms in India to use Meta as a platform for advertising.

      By  Imran FazalAug 20, 2024 1:57 PM
      Starting August 27, 2024, Meta users in India will start getting messages and advertisements related to gambling and alcohol in India.

      Real Money Gaming players in India were left stunned after Meta sent an email on Tuesday announcing that the big tech firm will allow alcohol and real money gambling businesses to promote and market their activities on their platforms, as per industry sources. Starting August 27, 2024, Meta users in India will start getting messages and advertisements related to gambling and alcohol in India.

      The alleged email from Meta states, “We are excited to announce that starting August 27, 2024, businesses in India, APAC, and LATAM can onboard the WhatsApp platform for messaging in the following verticals: a) Alcohol b) Over-the-counter products (Prescription drugs and medical devices are still prohibited) c) Real Money Gambling.”

      Meta’s updated policy now permits these verticals for both promotions/marketing and utility use cases, although WhatsApp Commerce restrictions will still apply.

      “This is disappointing. On one hand, the entire RMG industry is struggling, and now Meta wants offshore gambling platforms to advertise on their platforms. The industry will not take this lightly and will oppose this move. We will take legal action against such practices,” said a senior official from a fantasy gaming platform.

      Storyboard18 has reached out to Meta. The article will be updated with the company's official comments.


