Elon Musk confirms Cybercab production as Tesla eyes major 2026 rollout

Tesla chief executive Elon Musk has confirmed the start of Cybercab production and indicated that 2026 will be a landmark year for the electric vehicle maker, as he reshared a video outlining the company’s achievements in 2025.

The video, reposted by Musk on X, highlighted several milestones, including trials of Full Self Driving version 14, the beginning of Cybercab production and the rollout of robotaxi services in Austin and the San Francisco Bay Area. Musk said the Tesla team had delivered strongly in 2025 and that the coming year would bring even bigger developments.

The recap video was first shared by Tesla’s official account and outlined progress across electric vehicles, robotics and energy systems. A voiceover said the company remained focused on sustainable energy and the goal of achieving sustainable abundance. Initiatives cited included FSDv14 trials, advances in Optimus humanoid robots, what Tesla described as the world’s first autonomous car delivery and the opening of a Tesla diner in Hollywood, Los Angeles.

The video also stated that the Model Y was once again the best-selling vehicle globally. It highlighted the unveiling of the Megablock, a 20 megawatt-hour battery energy storage system, in September, and said Tesla’s Supercharger network expanded by 18 per cent during the year. The company also reported installing more than one million Powerwalls, its rechargeable home battery units.

Among vehicle milestones, the Cybertruck was noted as the first electric pickup to receive the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety’s Top Safety Pick rating, in addition to securing a five-star safety rating from the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The post further stated that Tesla continued to produce the largest number of American-made cars with its S3XY lineup and referenced the company’s third-quarter performance.

Tesla’s third-quarter financial results showed a 12 per cent rise in revenue after two consecutive quarters of decline, with total revenue increasing to $28.1 billion from $25.18 billion a year earlier. However, CNBC reported that earnings fell short of analyst expectations. The results came amid a continued slowdown in European sales, driven by intensifying competition from electric vehicle makers such as BYD and by consumer backlash linked to Musk’s political rhetoric.

The confirmation of Cybercab production suggests the vehicle could reach the market in the coming months, although regulatory approvals are still required for its operation. According to Yahoo Finance, Musk has said he believes as much as 80 per cent of Tesla’s future revenue could come from Optimus robots. The company is also seeking regulatory clearance for supervised Full Self Driving in Europe as early as February 2026 and is expected to expand its robotaxi rollout further.

First Published on Dec 31, 2025 5:28 PM