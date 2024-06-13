            

      Bumble launches Opening Moves featuring Bollywood actors Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina

      Opening Moves is the dating app’s new feature added to their Make The First Move functionality that gives women the option to set a question that their matches can respond to, creating a new way to engage with connections while keeping women in control.

      In Bumble’s new film, Khushi and Vedang bond over Bumble's new Opening Moves feature, with Khushi asking Vedang questions like “Most iconic first date idea?” and “What’s your guilty pleasure?”.

      Bumble has launched an India-wide integrated campaign that highlights Opening Moves, featuring new content with Bollywood actors Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina. Opening Moves is the dating app’s new feature added to their Make The First Move functionality that gives women the option to set a question that their matches can respond to, creating a new way to engage with connections while keeping women in control.

      Speaking on this partnership, actor Khushi Kapoor shares, "Being a part of this collaboration is really exciting for me. It represents a crucial shift in contemporary dating dynamics, empowering women to take charge of their own romantic journeys. I'm honoured to work with Bumble on this campaign which contributes to the transformation of the dating landscape, which is something that's really important to me and my generation."

      Bollywood actor Vedang Raina added, "Making the first move is not always easy, and I love that Bumble has continuously chosen to stay true to their women-first philosophy by updating how women can continue to initiate conversations on their own terms with the introduction of Opening Moves! I'm thrilled to be a part of a campaign that's spearheading a shift towards a more equitable dating atmosphere. I hope that by watching us try Opening Moves, women see that they can use it to prioritise their preferences and dating approaches."

      Bumble’s campaign and this partnership come at a time when women’s experiences have evolved, especially regarding empowerment in online dating. Keeping true to Bumble’s mission, equality remains a priority in relationships with the overwhelming majority* (92%) of women stating it is a top marker in romance. However, how women define equality has evolved with almost 9 in 10* (88%) single women surveyed on the app globally stating that today, equality is about personal choice and autonomy to decide what’s right for you.

      Commenting on the campaign launch, Lucille McCart, APAC Communications Director for Bumble said, "We know that it’s important for women to have control over their experience, but we’ve also heard that some women feel like they are doing all of the work. In response to this, we’re introducing a choice in how you connect on Bumble. Now, more than ever, we need to advocate for women, so we’re considering this reset to be Bumble’s vow renewal - to build the next chapter of dating that continues to put women at the forefront.”

      “As we introduce these updates, our core principle of empowering women in every connection and relationship remains unchanged. We're excited to collaborate with Vedang and Khushi for our India campaign on Opening Moves, which underscores Bumble’s continued commitment to making dating better for women by putting their experiences first,” she adds.

      Women can use one of Bumble’s recommended Opening Moves, or craft their own. According to Bumble’s research*, nearly half of women (46%) surveyed on Bumble shared that having more ways to start a conversation would make their dating app experience even better.

      Whether using Bumble's suggested Opening Moves or crafting their own, women now have robust tools at their disposal to forge meaningful connections on the platform.


