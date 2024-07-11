            
      Canva unveils inaugural campaign ‘Dil Se, Design Tak’ in India

      India, home to a vibrant creator community, has quickly emerged as Canva's fifth largest market.

      By  Storyboard18Jul 11, 2024 3:47 PM
      Today over 120 Indian creators are now participating in the Canva Creator Program, and India's Canva for Freelancers community has 240,000 members—a testament to the growing demand for visual communication among knowledge workers and freelancers in the country.

      Canva unveiled its inaugural brand marketing campaign ‘Dil Se, Design Tak’ in India. This new campaign comes as the company doubles down on hyperlocal integrated marketing initiatives to reach and educate diverse segments of Indian users.

      India, home to a vibrant creator community, has quickly emerged as Canva's fifth largest market. Today over 120 Indian creators are now participating in the Canva Creator Program, and India’s Canva for Freelancers community has 240,000 members—a testament to the growing demand for visual communication among knowledge workers and freelancers in the country.

      Canva’s latest brand campaign, ‘Dil Se, Design Tak’, highlights the power of using Canva to transform ideas into reality; encouraging individuals from small to large enterprises in India to unleash their creativity at work. Be it collaborating on projects between teams or creating winning pitch decks, Canva has always been at the forefront of making design accessible to everyone, from students and teachers to small business owners and large organisations.

      “In today's world of work, effective visual communication is crucial. At Canva, we’ve seen first-hand how visual communication empowers teams to express ideas clearly, increase collaboration, and supercharge innovation,” said Chandrika Deb, Growth and Marketing Lead for Canva India. “To demonstrate our commitment and build a truly local brand in India, we launched this campaign to highlight how Canva is leading the charge when it comes to visual communication at work. ‘Dil Se, Design Tak’ reminds us all that there’s a designer in each and every one of us, and our creativity can flourish at work and in everyday life, with Canva.”

      In collaboration with OML Entertainment, the campaign features brand films that effectively convey Canva’s overall brand proposition, seamlessly integrating product messaging. It adopts an integrated marketing approach, showcasing creatives across TV and digital platforms.


