Cathay Pacific engages travellers in transit with its clever real-time OOH campaign

ADVERTISEMENT
In the bustling cities of Mumbai and Delhi, where millions are always on the move, Cathay Pacific has found a remarkable way to connect with travelers in transit. Leveraging bold, creative design and innovative real-time messaging, the airline’s latest Out-Of-Home (OOH) campaign engages audiences at key touchpoints, leaving a lasting impression.
Anchored in its ethos, Move Beyond, the campaign blends technology and creativity to craft a narrative of premium travel and seamless connectivity. By using strategic placements in high-traffic areas, such as Mumbai’s Vakola Junction on the Western Express Highway and Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, Cathay Pacific ensures it captures the attention of commuters and international travelers alike.
At Vakola, a digital display showcases the airline’s premium services and extensive global network, sparking wanderlust during the daily grind. In Delhi, the campaign takes personalization a step further, using Flight Information Display Systems (FIDS) to deliver real-time, flight-specific messages. From inflight offerings to Cathay Pacific’s renowned hospitality, these tailored communications create a meaningful connection with passengers as they prepare to embark on their journeys.
By transforming traditional OOH advertising into an immersive brand experience, Cathay Pacific sets a new benchmark for how brands engage in dynamic urban landscapes. The campaign not only enhances brand recall but also positions the airline as a pioneer in audience engagement, solidifying its status as a leader in global aviation.
With Cathay Pacific, it’s not just about getting from one place to another—it’s about inspiring travelers to Move Beyond and experience the world in unparalleled style.