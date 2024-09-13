Coca-Cola's "Happy to Queue" campaign with Ogilvy turns waiting lines into festive experiences

Coca-Cola, in partnership with WPP Open X and Ogilvy, has reinvented the often mundane experience of waiting in line into a refreshing and delightful one.
The brand's latest experiential campaign, "Happy to Queue," brought a giant Coca-Cola bottle installation to Andheri Cha Raja, one of the most popular Ganesh Utsav celebrations in Mumbai. Festivalgoers were greeted with mist fans, aromatic Coca-Cola bubbles, and chilled bottles of the iconic beverage, making the wait for darshan a truly enjoyable experience.
"At Coca-Cola, we believe there is real magic in people coming together, celebrating shared moments and living the vibrance of our rich culture. With “Happy to Queue”, we wanted people to enjoy the festive cheer in a new way, celebrating togetherness and the effervescence of life, much like sharing a chilled bottle of Coke,” said Kaushik Prasad, Senior Director, Marketing for Coca-Cola category at The Coca-Cola Company's India and Southwest Asia Operating Unit.
“Real Magic is when you can make standing in a line exciting & refreshing. This festive season Coke Happy to Queue gave people a chance to experience what it feels like to be inside a Coke bottle. Uplifting them to feel one with the fizz and the bubbles”, remarked Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India.