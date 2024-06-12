D2C company Vestige launches V20 campaign to celebrate efforts of direct sellers and companies

Vestige Marketing Pvt. Ltd., Indian home-grown direct-selling company, celebrated 20 years with the launch of its V20 campaign. The campaign, featuring a video - From Struggles to Success: Salute to Vestige Distributors, applauds the efforts and contributions of Indian direct sellers and direct-selling companies in the growth of the industry.

The video, From Struggles to Success: Salute to Vestige Distributors, tells the story of Gaurav, a 25-30-year-old hardworking direct seller, who embarks on a journey to success with Vestige Marketing. It delves into how he expands his network and upskills himself with the help of Vestige Marketing – his mentor, guide and companion, ultimately realising his dreams and becoming a star performer.

Over the past two decades, Vestige has been at the forefront of the direct selling industry, committed to empowering individuals and encouraging entrepreneurship. The V20 campaign encapsulates a journey of growth and impact as Vestige continues to empower individuals and communities through innovative products and business opportunities. Vestige marketing is continuously working towards inspiring and supporting distributors in reaching greater heights in their entrepreneurial journeys while serving as a platform for knowledge sharing, skill development and building camaraderie.