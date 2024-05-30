Dream11 launches 'Yeh Sabka Dream Hai' campaign for the T20 World Cup

Dream11 has launched a new campaign for the T20 World Cup, titled 'Yeh Sabka Dream Hai'. The campaign captures the solidarity of the whole country in support of Team India and the collective hope and aspiration for a triumphant finish in the upcoming 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup.
The series of films highlights how a mother’s unique nurturing touch supports and elevates their children, represented by the Indian Cricket Team. Featuring Team India cricketers like Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Yashaswi Jaiswal and Washington Sundar, alongside Ayesha Raza, the campaign kicks off on 30th May 2024 with a set-up film released on Dream11’s YouTube channel, which will be followed by a series of three short films to be aired on Disney+Hotstar, Star Sports and other digital platforms during the tournament. Yeh Sabka Dream Hai also takes to social media, with an initiative designed to reinforce the idea that Indian mothers across all walks of life are committed to helping Team India win the World Cup.
Commenting on the campaign, Vikrant Mudaliar, Chief Marketing Officer, Dream Sports said, “After an intense IPL season marked by team rivalries, the country now unites behind Team India for the World Cup. Our campaigns have consistently endeavoured to adopt a lighthearted approach, rooted in the love for sports which resonates with our users. ‘‘Yeh Sabka Dream Hai’ follows a similar treatment but has a flavour of its own. The campaign highlights the unwavering dedication and support of Indian mothers and the value of “ma ka aashirwad”. The talented Ayesha Raza beautifully captures the sentiments and hopes of our team lifting the cup. Above all, the campaign stays true to our ethos of pure passion for cricket, regardless of age or gender.”