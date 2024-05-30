Dream11 launches 'Yeh Sabka Dream Hai' campaign for the T20 World Cup

Dream11 has launched a new campaign for the T20 World Cup, titled 'Yeh Sabka Dream Hai'. The campaign captures the solidarity of the whole country in support of Team India and the collective hope and aspiration for a triumphant finish in the upcoming 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

The series of films highlights how a mother’s unique nurturing touch supports and elevates their children, represented by the Indian Cricket Team. Featuring Team India cricketers like Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Yashaswi Jaiswal and Washington Sundar, alongside Ayesha Raza, the campaign kicks off on 30th May 2024 with a set-up film released on Dream11’s YouTube channel, which will be followed by a series of three short films to be aired on Disney+Hotstar, Star Sports and other digital platforms during the tournament. Yeh Sabka Dream Hai also takes to social media, with an initiative designed to reinforce the idea that Indian mothers across all walks of life are committed to helping Team India win the World Cup.