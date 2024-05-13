Farmley goes 100 percent palm oil free across its product range

Farmley, has announced its transition to becoming completely palm oil free. Backed by extensive research and development, Farmley, with a year long mission of phasing out palm oil with healthier alternatives like olive oil, ghee or zero-oil across its entire range of products, has further solidified its commitment to redefining healthy snacking for its consumers. Palm oil, a commonly used vegetable oil, has raised environmental and health concerns due to its high saturated fat content. In an industry where the development and sale of blended palm oil is the norm — which includes 80-90% of palm oil and only 10-20% olive oil — Farmley is one of the first brands that is 100% Palm Oil-Free.

While creating a completely palm oil-free product range, Farmley has launched the "Palms Off Palm Oil" campaign, to raise awareness among consumers about the harmful effects of palm oil on health. It also aims to educate consumers about the negative impacts of palm oil production on the ecology, as it contributes to deforestation, destruction of wildlife habitats and climate change.

Expressing his delight in steering the transition to 100% Palm Oil-Free products, Akash Sharma, Co-Founder of Farmley, said, "At Farmley, prioritising the well-being and satisfaction of our consumers stands at the forefront of our mission. We began our journey 6 months ago to go completely palm oil free when a few of our customers expressed resentment towards our products being made in palm oil during our regular customer feedback surveys. Customer feedback is not just a suggestion box for us; it's a guiding light that impacts our business decisions. We are happy to be among the first to transition our entire range of products to being completely palm oil free by replacing it with zero-oil, olive oil, or ghee. While this move will cater to the health of the nation, from a business perspective, it will provide us a first-mover advantage into an emerging F&B segment, which focuses on food quality and health. As we continue to innovate and improve, we remain committed to providing snacks that are not only delicious but also mindful of our planet and its inhabitants."