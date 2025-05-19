            
Global Ads Spotlight: When ‘Voice 2 Diabetes’ campaign interspersed AI with humankind

‘Voice 2 Diabetes’ was rolled out which not just made diabetic testing easy, but helped save $ 32.75 bn globally, that could have gone behind alternative medical solutions. Developed for KVI Brave Fund by Klick Health, Toronto, the campaign bagged a Grand Prix at Cannes Lions 2024. Read and watch more in our Global Ads Spotlight column.

By  Kashmeera SambamurthyMay 19, 2025 8:48 AM
Diabetes is not just a condition - it is a serious health concern. While Type 1 diabetes is caused by damage to the pancreas, Type 2 is largely attributed to unhealthy lifestyle habits.

With advancements in technology, checking blood sugar levels from the comfort of home has become simple and accessible. But what about those who lack access to this basic necessity and must travel miles just to test their sugar levels?

Imagine if our ‘voice’ - a tool powerful enough to change the world - could also help monitor our diabetic condition. This is especially relevant for Type 2 diabetes, which can often be managed or reversed through lifestyle changes.

Recognising this challenge, Klick Labs launched 'Voice 2 Diabetes' in 2023, a solution that uses voice samples to detect Type 2 diabetes.

What is ‘Voice 2 Diabetes’?

A team of scientists at Klick Labs developed an AI model that analyses just six to ten seconds of a person’s voice, along with basic health data like age, sex, height, and weight.

The study, published in Mayo Clinic Proceedings: Digital Health in October 2023, involved 267 participants, both diabetic and non-diabetic. Participants recorded a short phrase into their mobile phones six times a day for two weeks.

Researchers analysed 18,465 recordings and identified unique voice features, such as pitch, jitter, and shimmer, to differentiate between participants. The algorithm achieved an impressive accuracy rate: 89 percent for women and 86 percent for men.

Even in its beta phase, this AI solution had the potential to save $32.75 billion globally; costs that would otherwise be spent on expensive diagnostic methods.

What makes this campaign stand out is not just its breakthrough technology in diabetes detection, but also its sensitivity to the challenges faced in India, where nearly 50 percent of cases go undiagnosed and rural healthcare remains underdeveloped.

The campaign video is visually rich, capturing the essence of rural India, showcasing the development of the AI model, and highlighting the global acclaim it received, garnering nearly 4 billion media impressions.

‘Voice 2 Diabetes,’ developed for KVI Brave Fund by Klick Health, Toronto, was honoured with the prestigious Innovation Grand Prix at Cannes Lions 2024.

Ultimately, 'Voice 2 Diabetes' stands as a landmark case study for both the advertising industry and the AI community. It also serves as a powerful reminder of how artificial intelligence can serve humanity in building a healthier, more inclusive world.


First Published on May 19, 2025 8:48 AM

