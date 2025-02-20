Google AI update to help brands generate lifestyle imagery without human

Expanding its suite of creative tools for advertisers, Google Ads has introduced AI-generated images featuring adult people and faces across Performance Max, Demand Gen, Display, and Apps campaigns.

In its blog, Google shared that such generative AI capabilities can help advertisers generate images of adult people, and asset audience recommendations.

"With the help of Imagen 3, we’re now rolling out the ability to use text prompts to generate images that contain adult people and faces across Performance Max, Demand Gen, Display and Apps campaigns. We’ve conducted extensive user research and developed protocols and safeguards to meet advertisers’ high expectation for quality, while adhering to Google’s rigorous product and design principles and clear Ads policies," the blog read.

For instance, you won’t be able to generate images of brand-named products, prominent figures like politicians and celebrities, children or minors, or other sensitive or explicit content. All generated images are tagged with SynthID to provide transparency into which images were generated using AI.

This new capability means that brands can now create compelling lifestyle imagery to better engage customers.

For example, if you’re an instructor who wants to drive leads for cooking class enrollments, you could use a simple prompt like “person cooking” or be more specific with “middle-aged man chopping carrots.”

"If the initial images you get don’t meet your expectations, you can generate more variations or add more descriptive details to the prompt like age, gender, race, ethnicity and nationality to customize further. If you don’t like the images generated, you can “Hide” them and provide feedback to help our AI improve. From start to finish, you’re in control of the creative process and able to approve every image before it goes live," it said.

To further improve the asset mix for advertisers, the tech giant has also introduced asset-audience recommendations as new ways to scale and improve the variety of assets.

These give advertisers/users new ideas to improve the effectiveness of images by showing the themes and elements that resonate with top audiences like “nature” and “ocean” scenes.

"In the coming weeks, you’ll also start seeing AI-generated image suggestions to help you implement fresh ideas without having to create new assets from scratch," it said.