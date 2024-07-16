            
      Govt considering stricter regulations on ads for anti-diabetes, sex hormone, and oncology drugs

      To curb misleading claims, the government has drafted new rules that would require prior approval for advertising anti-diabetes, sex hormone, and oncology drugs.

      By  Storyboard18Jul 16, 2024 1:14 PM
      India's top drug advisory body, the DTAB, suggested restricting advertising for these drugs after considering a proposal from Goa's Food and Drugs Administration. This move comes after several years of deliberation on the matter. (Image source: Unsplash)

      To prevent misleading claims, the government is considering stricter regulations on advertisements for anti-diabetes, sex hormone, and oncology drugs. This includes requiring prior government approval for advertising medicines containing Schedule G drugs. The proposed changes will be made to the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945, as per an ET report.

      To curb misleading claims, the government has drafted new rules that would require prior approval for advertising anti-diabetes, sex hormone, and oncology drugs. These drugs, categorized under Schedule G, would join Schedule H, H1, and X medications which already demand government clearance for advertising.

      The report states that the proposed amendments to the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945, are open for public feedback for the next 45 days. The final rules will be based on the received comments.

      Additionally, the government has emphasized existing restrictions under the Drugs and Magic Remedies Act, 1954, which prohibits advertisements claiming to cure certain diseases.


      First Published on Jul 16, 2024 1:08 PM

