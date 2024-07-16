Govt considering stricter regulations on ads for anti-diabetes, sex hormone, and oncology drugs

To prevent misleading claims, the government is considering stricter regulations on advertisements for anti-diabetes, sex hormone, and oncology drugs. This includes requiring prior government approval for advertising medicines containing Schedule G drugs. The proposed changes will be made to the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945, as per an ET report.

The report states that the proposed amendments to the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945, are open for public feedback for the next 45 days. The final rules will be based on the received comments.