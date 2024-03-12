HEINEKEN's United Breweries launches Queenfisher to celebrate sisterhood

United Breweries Limited (UBL), part of the HEINEKEN Company, announced the launch of Queenfisher: The Queen of Good Times, from the House of Kingfisher an initiative dedicated to honoring the women in our lives who foster bonds of sisterhood through friendship and choice. The initiative celebrates moments of sisterhood across all groups of friends, activated through touchpoints, curated experiences and a new lager beer.

The entire campaign is a celebration of sisterhood with a fresh brew and also a fresh perspective on the iconic Calendar, now reimagined as The Galendar. The Galendar captures real-life stories of women. Shot by Avani Rai, every page has a QR code which upon scanning shows the unique moments of sisterhood of that circle as captured in films by the director Kopal Naithani. The unique microsite, https://queenfisher.in/, allows the public to experience the world of sisterhood as told by the women and also create their own personalized Galendars and share with others. The Queenfisher Beer is an all-women initiative right from formulating the limited-edition Queenfisher can to it being brewed by women brewers.

The launch event featured engaging panel discussions, unveiling The Galendar and a sneak peek into the upcoming Queenfisher lager beer can, all culminating in a curated AR and sensory immersive experience of the Queenfisher world. Panel speakers and attendees at the event included Dolly Singh, Orry, Anshula Kapoor, Bani J, and Juhi Godambe. The event, hosted by the effervescent Kubbra Sait, was further enhanced by live music performances by DOT and Kayan. The panel discussions centered on the importance of acknowledging everyday stories of sisterhood that propel individuals forward and foster a more inclusive environment.

The packaging of Queenfisher beer embodies inclusivity, featuring silhouettes of diverse women against a vibrant purple backdrop, with the iconic bird uplifted and crowned in homage to the queens celebrated through this campaign. Rooted in the ethos of Kingfisher, Queenfisher provides a safe space for meaningful and honest conversations, recognizing that women often face harsher judgments in society.