IAS partners with Reddit to provide AI-driven measurement to advertisers

Integral Ad Science announced a partnership with Reddit, a community platform powered by authenticity and human ideas, to provide advertisers with the confidence to scale their campaigns across Reddit through IAS’s AI-driven Total Media Quality (TMQ) product suite.

The partnership will give advertisers an additional layer of trusted, third-party transparency in their investment on Reddit as they reach and engage with the platform’s 100,000+ interest-based, intent-driven communities. Global Reddit advertisers will have access to IAS’s reliable, independent Brand Safety and Suitability, Viewability, and Invalid Traffic (IVT) measurement to safeguard and scale their campaigns across Reddit.

“Reddit continues to be a leader in contextually relevant conversations, with a breadth of opportunities for advertisers to reach its highly engaged communities,” said Lisa Utzschneider, CEO of IAS. “Our partnership will give Reddit customers additional confidence that their ads are appearing alongside content that aligns with their brand values via reliable and accurate data, so they can focus on driving business growth within Reddit’s uniquely valuable archive of human experience.”

Through this partnership, advertisers on Reddit will be able to:

Leverage Trusted Campaign Insights: Consistent with the Global Alliance for Responsible Media (GARM) standards, the new offering provides advertisers with third-party campaign insights backed by trusted and transparent industry metrics.

Analyse Content, Frame by Frame: TMQ provides insight into video content through best-in-class, AI-driven Multimedia Technology which combines frame-by-frame analysis of images, audio, and text to provide the most accurate and reliable measurement at scale.

Safeguard and Scale: A powerful combination of TMQ with Reddit’s existing moderation capabilities gives brands additional protection, while allowing them to scale across more than 16 billion posts and comments.

Improved Engagement: Advertisers will have increased transparency into Reddit’s campaign delivery, helping maximize campaign spend. Access Unified Reporting: Advertisers can leverage IAS Signal, its unified reporting platform that delivers the data and insights advertisers need to easily manage their digital campaigns.

IAS’s Brand Safety and Suitability Measurement complements Reddit’s user and brand safety investments, which includes human moderators and AI-driven moderation tools, brand safety content detection, and customizable Brand Suitability controls.